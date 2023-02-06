Watch CBS News
Teens arrested in double shooting near South Baltimore high school

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder in connection with the double shooting last month of students near a high school in South Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 1100 block of Cambria Street near Benjamin Franklin High School, where they found a 16-year-old boy shot in the angle and a 15-year-old girl shot in the lower back. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.  

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting on January 11, and a 17-year-old boy was arrested on February 3, police said. Their names will not be released since they are minors. 

The shooting happened the same week five Edmondson-Westside High School students were shot, and 16-year-old Deanta Dorsey died.

First published on February 6, 2023 / 12:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

