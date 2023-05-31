Teen shot by Baltimore Police officer facing assault and gun charges

BALTIMORE -- A teen shot by a Baltimore Police Officer in Southwest Baltimore earlier this month has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree assault, along with gun charges, according to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender.

The 17-year-old, who was allegedly armed, was shot while running from a Baltimore police officer in the Shipley Hill neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

It has not yet been decided whether the teen will be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

The teen's lawyer Robert Linthicum made a statement in response to the charges: "Police shootings warrant significant attention, especially where a child ends up in the hospital. The charges here do not fully align with the allegations and could be an effort to avoid or minimize scrutiny of the officers' actions."