Teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Milford Mill
BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter in Milford Mill last month, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.
Slaughter and another teen were shot following a football game on Sept. 2 between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. They were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m.
Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said, but no charges have been announced.
