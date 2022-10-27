Teen arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter in Milford Mill last month, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.

Slaughter and another teen were shot following a football game on Sept. 2 between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. They were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 17-year-old suspect is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said, but no charges have been announced.