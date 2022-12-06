Suspect vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run on I-95 in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police is asking for public assistance in finding a vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Columbia man on I-95 in Prince George's County over the weekend.

Investigators believe the driver of a black 2009 Nissan Altima with New Jersey tags P92NJE struck Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke and left the scene. Burke was declared dead on the scene.

Troopers responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for the crash.

Investigators believe Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the highway and were talking when, for reasons unknown, the woman walked into the lanes. When Burke pulled her back, he was hit by the Nissan, police said.

A second vehicle, a Honda CR-V, also struck Burke, but the driver of that car stayed on the scene. Investigators initially thought a tractor-trailer also struck Burke and left the scene, but Maryland State Police said that is no longer the case.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.