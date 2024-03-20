Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 67-year-old man inside Howard County home

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Prerry Comeau last month, Howard County Police said. 

Corey Conaway, 41, of Columbia is faces charges of first and second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed Comeau inside his home in the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia.

Police were called to Comeau's residence around 10:49 p.m. on February 8, where they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Conaway as a suspect after learning he was in a relationship with Comeau's daughter.  

Detectives believe he and Comeau were involved in an argument, and Conaway later returned to the residence to shoot him. 

Conaway is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center. 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 12:40 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.