Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 67-year-old man inside Howard County home

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Prerry Comeau last month, Howard County Police said.

Corey Conaway, 41, of Columbia is faces charges of first and second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed Comeau inside his home in the 9500 block of Half Dollar Court in Columbia.

Police were called to Comeau's residence around 10:49 p.m. on February 8, where they found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified Conaway as a suspect after learning he was in a relationship with Comeau's daughter.

Detectives believe he and Comeau were involved in an argument, and Conaway later returned to the residence to shoot him.

Conaway is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.