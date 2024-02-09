Community heartbroken after 67-year-old man dies from shooting in Howard County home

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Residents in the community of Half Dollar Court in Columbia are in shock and heartbroken after learning one of their neighbors was shot and killed.

"It's just unnerving to know something like this can happen literally so close to home," Nishla St. Amant said.

Officers say 67-year-old Perry Anthony Comeau, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds, died inside of the home.

Police don't believe the shooting was random.

"It's just very sad and it's heartbreaking," St. Amant said.

Neighbors described Comeau as a gentle giant and a lovely man who will be missed.

"They've lived here for a number of years, even before we got here," St. Amant said. "A staple in the neighborhood and he will certainly, certainly be missed."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to contact them.