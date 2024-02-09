Watch CBS News
Local News

Community heartbroken after 67-year-old man dies from shooting in Howard County home

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024
Denise Koch has your Friday afternoon news roundup | February 9, 2024 01:47

BALTIMORE -- Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night that left a 67-year-old man dead.

Residents in the community of Half Dollar Court in Columbia are in shock and heartbroken after learning one of their neighbors was shot and killed.

"It's just unnerving to know something like this can happen literally so close to home," Nishla St. Amant said.

Officers say 67-year-old Perry Anthony Comeau, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds, died inside of the home.

Police don't believe the shooting was random. 

"It's just very sad and it's heartbreaking," St. Amant said.

Neighbors described Comeau as a gentle giant and a lovely man who will be missed. 

"They've lived here for a number of years, even before we got here," St. Amant said. "A staple in the neighborhood and he will certainly, certainly be missed."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to contact them.

Alex Glaze
thumbnail-alex-glaze-bio.jpg

Alex Glaze is an award-winning reporter who joined WJZ in August 2022. Before joining WJZ, Alex worked as a weekend sports anchor in Atlanta, Georgia and Toledo, Ohio. He has also worked as a sports betting analyst for MSG Networks and Cheddar News.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 5:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.