Suspect accused of intentionally striking Montgomery Co. sergeant held without bond

BALTIMORE -- A Montgomery County Police sergeant lost the use of both legs after he was struck intentionally early Wednesday on I-270 in Gaithersburg, according to police.

He was struck by the same person he arrested on reckless driving charges earlier this year.

The suspect, 19-year-old Raphael Mayorga, from Frederick, Maryland, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, and other charges.

Mayorga appeared in a Montgomery County District Court Thursday, where he was denied bail.

Prosecutors say Mayorga has a history of speeding on Montgomery County roads, with multiple incidents of trying to bait officers to chase him. He was already on probation on similar charges when police say he tried to bait them into a chase on I-270.

He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on November 7.

Prosecutors mentioned in court Thursday how police would sometimes call him on the phone while he was on the road and ask him to stop.

Prosecutors also allege that Mayorga did not have a driver's license, a fact not disputed by his public defender.

