Surveillance footage shows what led to deadly crash involving MTA bus near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A 31-year-old man was riding on a scooter Sunday night near the Inner Harbor when police said he was struck by an MTA bus and then hit by a light pole.

Marquise Fortune died at the scene.

Marquise Fortune

Shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the crash at E. Pratt and Light streets.

Sources close to the investigation exclusively showed WJZ the surveillance footage that ultimately led to Fortune's death.

The video shows Fortune coming down Pratt Street as the light turns green for the MTA bus and several cars coming from Light Street.

Fortune then got hit by the driver's side of the bus, knocking him forward in a running motion down Light Street before the light pole that was hit by the swerving MTA bus fell.

Police said Fortune was hit by the pole, which ultimately killed him.

The MTA bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday, the skid marks from the tires of the bus were still visible on the ground as workers continue to power to the busy intersection.

Traffic slowed to a crawl as city workers raced to restore the traffic light that was knocked down in the busiest part of downtown Baltimore.

WJZ reached out to police to learn what may have led to the deadly crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.