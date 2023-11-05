Watch CBS News
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash involving MTA bus near Inner Harbor

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - A pedestrian died after a crash involving an MTA bus Sunday evening near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light streets. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

No other information was provided.

WJZ has a crew at the scene gathering more information.

