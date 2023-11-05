Police: Pedestrian killed in crash involving MTA bus near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - A pedestrian died after a crash involving an MTA bus Sunday evening near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light streets. The pedestrian died at the scene, police said.

Large police presence at the intersection of Pratt and Light Street.



No other information was provided.

