Students celebrate Terps' NCAA Tournament win at Looney's Pub

BALTIMORE - Maryland basketball fans can celebrate.

Their Terps are moving on to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland knocked off West Virginia, 67-65, Thursday afternoon in Birmingham, Alabama.

But back in College Park, fans were jolted with energy, especially at Looney's Pub, on the school's campus.

The Terps held on despite nine ties and 11 lead changes.

"What better place to be than Looney's Pub?," said Nicholas Grunewald. "Great atmosphere, good volume, plenty of TVs."

Even a West Virginia student went into enemy territory to watch the game at Looney's Pub.

"I'm from Maryland and I'm here for Spring Break so I wanted to come down and support my team in College Park and cause some problems," West Virginia student Brett Finzel said.

It was a slow start for Maryland, falling behind 19-6 in the first half, but Maryland students continued to cheer.

"I was so excited coming into this game, and the first couple minutes have been very, very bad," Maryland student Samuel Martin said. "Six turnovers in four minutes, not a good thing, but I'm still holding faith I love Maryland. I have total faith in our team."

Bob Huggins, a household name in college basketball, has coached West Virginia since 2007. Kevin Willard is in his first season as Maryland coach.

It's been hard because we've been going through a coaching change, but we've been playing spectacularly for having a completely new coach," Martin said.