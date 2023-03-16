Live Updates: Maryland advances with win over West Virginia in NCAA Tournament

Live Updates: Maryland advances with win over West Virginia in NCAA Tournamentget the free app
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Terps are moving on in the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 8-seed Terps defeated No. 9-seed West Virginia, 67-65, in the Round of 64 Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.
Next, Maryland will play the winner of No. 1-seed Alabama and No. 16-seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday.
The Terps (22-12) trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and nine in the second half.
This is Maryland's first trip to the NCAA tournament since 2021.
Julian Reese scored 17 points for Maryland. Hakim Hart added 15 and Donta Scott posted 11. Jahmir Young contributed 10.
Maryland jumps back on top
Maryland's Donta Scott come up clutch with a 3-pointer, knotting the game up at 59-59 with 4:30 left in the game, and then Hakim Hart gave the Terps the lead moments later.
Maryland leads West Virginia, 61-59, with less than four minutes left in the game.
Maryland storms back to take lead
The Terps trailed by as many as nine points in the second half before storming back.
Donta Scott made two free throws to get Maryland within 51-50 with 10 minutes remaining.
Maryland took a lead on a Hakim Hart layup with 9:30 to go.
WV uses 13-0 run to take lead
West Virginia used a 13-0 run to take a 44-38 over Maryland at the first media timeout in the second half.
Young, Hart spark Terps halftime lead
Jahmir Young and Hakim Hart each scored seven points apiece to lead Maryland to a 32-30 edge at halftime of its NCAA Tournament game against West Virginia.
Donta Scott chipped in six points and Patrick Emilien added five.
Still, there are 20 more minutes to play.
Maryland takes halftime lead
The Maryland Terrapins trailed by as many as 13 points, rallied to take a 32-30 lead at halftime in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64,
West Virginia holds slight lead
In a, now back-and-forth game, the Terps trail West Virginia, 26-24, at the under four minute media timeout.
Terps take the lead!
Jahmir Young's 3-pointer at the top of the key gave Maryland its first lead, 22-21, with six minutes remaining in the first half.
And-1 pushes Terps closer
Maryland's Patrick Emilien made a layup and was fouled with 6:43 remaining in the first half, capping off a 14-5 run.
The Terps are battling back, trailing just 21-18.
'I think our nerves are getting to us'
The Terps finally scored after a seven minute drought.
Two free throws by Jahmir Young cut Maryland's deficit to 16-6.
"Their physicality is getting to us," Maryland coach Kevin Willard said mid-timeout. "I think our nerves are getting to us a little bit."
Maryland falls behind after 9-0 West Virginia run
West Virginia went on a 7-0 run to take an 11-4 lead at the under 16 minute media timeout. The Mountaineers added two free throws after the break.