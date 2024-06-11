Student arrested after loaded gun recovered at Franklin High School in Reisterstown

Plan in place to add high-tech cameras on school buses, plus more top news

BALTIMORE - A student was arrested after a loaded gun was found Monday afternoon at Franklin High School in Reisterstown.

Baltimore County Police said the 17-year-old was removed from the school and was taken into custody. He will be charged as an adult.

The school's principal sent a letter to parents and guardians that they received a report of a student who may be in possession of a firearm. The School Resource Office and school officials located the teen, searched him and recovered the gun.

"We are deeply disappointed by the reckless actions of this student," Franklin High principal Kieran O'Connell said in the letter. "As with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff or police any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students. We all have a role to play in ensuring that our school remains a safe and secure learning environment for our children."

The student, who has not been identified, was held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention facing charges of possession of a firearm.