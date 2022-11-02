Watch CBS News
Steuart Pittman seeks re-election as Anne Arundel County Executive

By Linh Bui

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman says he's delivered on promises, and needs to continue that work.

Pittman is running for re-election against challenger Jessica Haire.

"We gotta keep government working for the people," Pittman said. "We told police officers we would have their back and we would support them. We hired 100 new police officers and got their pay upped to the regional average. We did something similar for firefighters and teachers. 500 new teachers, 50 new firefighters."

The Democrat told WJZ he knows voters are concerned about crime and public safety.

"The fact that we've pushed our crime rates down, from 18 to 21, in all categories by 10 percent or more, while supporting and having the support of our police officers, is really something on peoples' minds," Ptttman said.

Pittman said he's put the county in a more secure financial position.

"They want government to be well managed. We're the lowest taxes in the region, and we want to keep it that way," Pittman said. "We got a Triple-A bond rating and a bipartisan budget that way."

Pittman credits his successes to strong community engagement.

"The hard things don't happen in government if the community is not behind it and involved, and we got a lot of hard things done," Pittman said. "It's because people had engaged in levels they never had in Anne Arundel County government."

He wants to keep listening, if re-elected.

