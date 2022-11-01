Jessica Haire aims to replace incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive

BALTIMORE -- Republican Jessica Haire is looking to unseat incumbent Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

WJZ caught up with Haire at an early voting site Tuesday.

With Election Day right around the corner, Haire is spending as much time as she can meeting voters.

"I'm out here every day," Haire said. "We're moving around to all the different polling locations talking to voters, listening to their concerns, talking about ways that we can move forward together as a community."

Haire has been a member of the Anne Arundel County Council since 2018, representing District 7.

She's an engineer and an attorney who is looking to bring her experience to the county executive's seat.

"Our message of lowering the cost of living, lowering our taxes, reducing crime, modernizing the county government is really resonating with folks," Haire said.

Haire beat four other candidates in the primary to become the Republican county executive candidate

She's hoping that success will help her unseat two term incumbent Steuart Pittman.

"The government is not running efficiently," Haire said. "It's not being responsive to its constituents. It's not working with its constituents. So, we can do so much better than this."

On Election Day, she'll be stopping in at several polling locations to greet voters.

"This election really isn't about Republican, Democrats or Independents," Haire said. "It's about all of us in our communities."