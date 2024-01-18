WJZ's Black History Month Oratory Competition seeks applicants

BALTIMORE -- For over 30 years, we have asked Maryland high school students to speak up and speak out in WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition.

Lillian Green, the 2023 Oratory Competition Winner is in her third year at Baltimore City College. She, along with several colleagues, wrote 500-word essays describing what certain quotes from prominent figures meant to them. Ms. Green won first place in her second try at last year's competition.

"Writing challenges you in certain ways, but it's also a really good outlet to speak passionately about stuff that is important to you," Green said.

"I love to break down their ignorance with my knowledge and the power that it holds...a power that they wouldn't expect someone like me to hold, but we do, and we wield it well."

And Lillian will be the first to tell her colleagues who might apply - fear not - for this competition is simply an opportunity to have a voice.

"In choosing to participate, you are telling the world that you deserve, and you want a voice and no matter how good or bad you think your writing is, everyone has something important to say."

Lillian says winning this competition is a moment she will look back to as the inspiration for her aspirations to become a political journalist. But it's a word from her mother that solidify her goals and vision for her future.

"My mom always says, I either want to be the president - or a thorn in the president's side - so that's what I think political journalism is about - it's about being unbiased, but also not shying away from the truth. And I feel like we need more voices out there - especially in politics and especially Black voices," Lillian said.

Applications for this year's competition are now open!

You can find more information here: APPLICATIONS OPEN: WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024