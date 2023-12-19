APPLICATIONS OPEN: WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition 2024

For over 30 Years, WJZ has asked Maryland High School Students to speak up and speak out in WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition.

This year, choose one of these quotes and describe "What It Means to You" in 500 words or less:

"Educate your sons and daughters, send them to school and show that besides the cartridge box, the ballot box, and the jury box, you have also the knowledge box." – Frederick Douglass

"I was raised to believe that excellence is the best deterrent to racism or sexism." – Oprah Winfrey

"None of us got where we are solely by pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. We got here because somebody –a parent, a teacher, an Ivy League crony or a few nuns – bent down and helped us pick up our boots." – Thurgood Marshall

The students with the highest-scored essays will be invited to perform their speech in front of the judges and an audience of family and friends.

The speeches will be streamed LIVE online, in their entirety, on CBS News Baltimore. Then the winners will be announced on TV during WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Special!

The top three winners will receive scholarship prize money.

HOW TO APPLY:

Questions? Email Oratory@wjz.com