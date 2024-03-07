State of the Union: Here's what to expect when President Biden addresses the nation

President Joe Biden will stand before Congress, and the Americans watching at home, to deliver the State of the Union Address on Thursday night.

The speech will begin roughly around 9 p.m. and can be seen on WJZ and CBS News Baltimore.

Some people consider the State of the Union to be the Super Bowl of politics.

This one will take on more significance because this is an election year.

President Biden will deliver his third State of the Union Address, covering a range of issues that concern Marylanders and the American people, especially with the Presidential election coming up in November.

Alabama Congresswoman Katie Britt will give the Republican rebuttal after the president's speech.

Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris – who is a big critic of President Biden – will be in attendance for the speech.

Security measures are tight as both chambers of Congress, the Cabinet and President Biden will all be in the U.S. Capitol.

A representative from the White House says the president will tout his accomplishments while covering a range of issues.

Some of those issues include the economy, tax cuts to help the middle class and small businesses, foreign affairs regarding the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine, as well as immigration and the crisis at the border.

Congressman Harris shared his thoughts on the president's expected comments on immigration.

"Well, unfortunately, Mr. Biden is going to turn it into an attempt to turn it into a partisan issue and blame Republicans for not solving the border crisis," Harris said. "On its face of the fact of the matter is that you're absolutely right, the top issue for Americans across the country now is the illegal immigration cost of across the wide-open Southern border, which is occurring under the same statutory conditions that President Trump functioned under. Why is that important? Because the president is going to insist that somehow he would need Congress to take action to change the law and order to control the Southern border, something that Americans just won't buy because they saw President Trump control the Southern border under the same legal framework."

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is running for U.S. Senate, released this statement:

"Marylanders know that the State of our Union is dangerously divided and off track. Washington continues to fail to address the ongoing crisis at our Southern Border and families are continuing to suffer from the costs of inflation and crime.

"None of these pressing challenges can be solved by one party alone or the same kind of typical partisan politicians. It's time to send a message to Washington: we are completely fed up with politics-as-usual and demanding change."

That gives you a sense of what to expect from a divided Congress. There will be many reactions to a plethora of topics the president will cover in his address.