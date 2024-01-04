State, local, federal law enforcement tout partnership for decline in crime

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is one of several cities nationwide that saw major declines in homicides in 2023.

State, local and federal law enforcement officials on Thursday touted their partnerships in driving crime downward.

They credited collaborations for the major decline in Baltimore's violent crime.

Baltimore had a 20% decline in homicides and a 6.8% decline in non-fatal shootings.

"No secret violent crime needed to be the No. 1 priority for our office," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said.

Maryland’s U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and a host of law enforcement officials are addressing homicide reductions in 2023 “and plans for 2024.”



Watch live here: https://t.co/9RU6umwHSa pic.twitter.com/0qEGXve79V — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) January 4, 2024

Federal prosecutors pointed to Correy Cawthorn's case as an example of federal partnerships.



Cawthorn was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison.

In his plea agreement, Cawthorn admitted to participating in multiple murders as a member of the East Baltimore "Triple C" gang.

ATF leaders said the Cawthorn case was cracked by using gun tracing technology.

"The worst of the worst—the few people who are driving this gun violence problem—all the evidence shows they shoot again and again and again," said ATF Director Steven Dettelbach. "So, by focusing on them, we can not only punish someone for what they've already done, but we can prevent a future crime."

Baltimore Police said they seized nearly 3,000 guns in the city in 2023.

Commissioner Richard Worley said the proliferation of firearms stood in the way of even further progress.

"Our shooting numbers would be down significantly if it wasn't for the easy accessibility of guns because things in the past that turned out to be fist fights ended up being somebody pulling a gun and shooting someone," Worley said.

Worley said communication and relationships with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office has improved.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates says he'll push for changes in the way juvenile cases are handled when Maryland's General Assembly convenes next week.

"It's not just the juveniles committing the crime, it's also criminal organizations using juveniles to commit crimes, as well," Bates said.

The U.S. Marshals' Maryland Office cited a "record number of fugitive operations" last year.

Bates said his office sent more cases to the U.S. Attorney's Office.