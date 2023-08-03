State Highway Administration begins automated speed enforcement on MD 100 in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be deploying the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system starting Monday, August 7, along MD 100 from the Howard County line to MD 170 in Anne Arundel County.

After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning Monday, August 28.

At that time, if the equipment detects a vehicle speed that exceeds the system's authorizing law, a citation with a $40 civil penalty may be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Motorists are reminded that the speed limit through this work zone will remain at 55 mph.

Maryland SafeZones, the State Highway Administration, Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police are collaborating to improve work zone safety.

For more details, visit https://safezones.maryland.gov.

The Maryland SafeZones deployment supports the 4.4-mile project to resurface MD 100 travel lanes and interchange ramps at Coca-Cola Drive, MD 295 (Baltimore Washington Parkway), MD 713 (Arundel Mills Boulevard) and MD 170. Additional work includes installing guardrails and signs, updating pavement markings and raised pavement markers and repairing drainage.

Crews will remove the existing asphalt pavement along westbound MD 100 near the Howard County line first. The $9.4 million project is scheduled for completion in the summer of next year.