After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning Monday, August 28.

State Highway Administration begins automated speed enforcement on MD 100 in Anne Arundel County After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning Monday, August 28.

