Historic Baltimore County Catholic school to close at the end of 2025

CATONSVILLE -- A historic Catholic school in Baltimore County announced it will close at the end of the 2025 school year due to declining enrollment and financial challenges.

St. Agnes Catholic School in Catonsville was established in 1865 and has been educating elementary and middle school students ever since.

The school has seen a decline in enrollment over the past several years, which has caused financial strain on the school and the church, according to a statement from school officials.

Steep enrollment drop at St. Agnes

"With enrollment down 25% over the past several years and with increasing needs and expenses, St. Agnes Catholic School cannot meet its operational expenses nor continue, in the long run, to meet the needs of our students and families," officials said.

According to its website, St. Agnes School experienced a rebound in enrollment after Our Lady of Victory closed in 2021, but numbers significantly declined after that. Enrollment numbers for the 2024-25 school year are the lowest the school has seen in the last two decades.

Officials said the Archdiocese of Baltimore has shared significant support with the school and will continue to do so through the end of the year.

The Archdiocese has contributed $1.6 million in financial assistance over the past several years and supported staffing in an effort to boost enrollment and achieve a balanced budget.

What's next for students and parents?

According to school officials, the Department of Catholic Schools is working with other schools in the area to make sure they can welcome St. Agnes families for the 2025-26 school year.

Officials said St. Agnes families will be given priority for admissions and application fees will be waived.

The St. Agnes School tuition rate will be honored at all Archdiocesan Catholic schools during the first year of enrollment, according to school officials. Financial aid and scholarships from the Archdiocese of Baltimore will follow students to a new school within the Archdiocese for the next school year.

A $100 allowance will be provided to each student to buy new uniforms, officials said.

Find more information HERE.

Archdiocese of Baltimore consolidates parishes

The announcement comes as the Archdiocese of Baltimore works to consolidate 61 parishes and worship sites. Several parishes held final Masses between November 2024 and early January 2025.

Officials said the "Seek the City to Come" initiative is due to a decrease in Baltimore's population. In the 1950s, the Archdiocese opened more than a dozen churches to accommodate a growing population as the city reached nearly one million residents.

Baltimore's population has shrunk to less than 570,000 people since then. A final plan for the downsizing initiative was announced in May 2024.

Deteriorating buildings and the cost of maintaining old churches also contributed to the decision to consolidate, according to Baltimore Archbishop William Lori.

According to the final plan, St. William of York will merge with St. Agnes Church.

The St. Agnes School building is owned by the parish and the archdiocese will work with the paster to determine a future use, according to the school's website.