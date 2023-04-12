Huy Fong Foods' popular Sriracha sauce is facing shortages

Fans of Sriracha are grappling with a new shortage of the popular chile-based sauce as its manufacturer experiences an "unprecedented" inventory crunch stemming from last year's drought.

Huy Fong Foods, the hot sauce maker, told CBS MoneyWatch it has a "limited supply" of the sauce despite resuming "some production" last fall. Previously, a drought in Mexico, where chiles for the sauce are grown, limited its ability to produce its world-famous Sriracha.

"Unfortunately, we are still experiencing a shortage of raw material," the company said. "At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase."

It added, "Because we do not sell directly to retail/market levels, we cannot determine when product will hit shelves again and/or who currently has product in stock."

Huy Fong Foods' Sriracha features a red pepper base flavored with salt, sugar, garlic and vinegar. The condiment, which hit the market in 1980, has since gained a cult following, selling more than 10 million bottles every year, Quartz reported.

During the past several years, Huy Fong Foods has faced shortages of several of its famous sauces. In Los Angeles, the popular restaurant Garlic & Chives is one of many eateries running short on Sriracha hot sauce, CBS Los Angeles reported. The condiment is "one of the most important components" for the restaurant's Asian-inspired dishes, owner Kristin Nguyen told CBS LA.

But Garlic & Chives is down to its last batch. The shortage is inspiring Nguyen to create her own version of the gourmet condiment, CBS LA reported.

Chili peppers have generally been in short supply since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS News Philadelphia reported.

Huy Fong Foods said that it's working to avoid future shortages.

The company's Sriracha remains in stock on Amazon. A 28-ounce bottle of Sriracha cost roughly $15 on the retailer's website on Wednesday.