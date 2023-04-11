Shortage of iconic Sriracha hot sauce impacts local restaurants

Sriracha hot sauce, the condiment beloved by many, is facing yet another shortage. As stores struggle to keep it on their shelves, restaurants that rely on spicy sauce as an essential ingredient are feeling the pinch.

Garlic & Chives, a popular restaurant in Garden Grove, is one of the many local establishments facing a shortage of Sriracha hot sauce, one of the essential components in their Asian-inspired dishes.

"Us Asians, like a lot of ingredients in our food so Sriracha is one of the most important components," said Kristin Nguyen, owner of Garlic & Chives.

However, the iconic hot sauce is once again vanishing from store shelves, and even Garlic & Chives is down to its last batch. The shortage is not a new phenomenon, as last summer's scarcity was caused by drought conditions in Mexico, making it difficult to supply red jalapeno peppers -- the primary ingredient for this popular sauce.

The maker of Sriracha, Irwindale-based Huy Fong Foods, said in a statement, "Although some production did resume this past fall season, we continue to have a limited supply that continues to affect our production. At this time, we have no estimations of when supply will increase."

Last year's shortage prompted many customers to hunt for their favorite condiment, and local supermarkets are once again facing a shortage of it.

"I went to the market. They were putting limits on it," said Shawn Cao, a Sriracha fan. "I can only buy one if they had any, so yeah, I was quite upset about it."

Nguyen is hoping that her homemade chili oil satay and pickled Thai chili will suffice for customers to enjoy, and the shortage is inspiring her to create her version of gourmet Sriracha sauce.