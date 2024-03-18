Squeegee workers accused of stealing drivers' phones, making large CashApp transactions

BALTIMORE - A trio of squeegee workers are facing charges in connection to a CashApp scheme that played out at a traffic light in Southeast Baltimore.

Police said this happened on March 14 at the intersection of Holabird and Dundalk Avenues.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ reveal three men are charged with several crimes, including theft, after scamming at least two drivers out of hundreds of dollars.

The suspects were identified as 21-year-old Dedric Colvin, 19-year-old Savionne Colvin and 23-year-old Tyrone Carey.

A detective said while watching a CitiWatch camera in the area, he noticed a suspicious encounter that appeared to be a CashApp scam.

Dedric Colvin is accused of handling two separate victims' cell phones and making several successful mobile payment transactions before handing the phone back after the light turned green, charging documents state.

The detective said additional attempts had been made totaling nearly $2,000 but were declined by the app.

After police showed up at the intersection to confront the suspects, the department said all three ran but were arrested.

The trio is set to appear in court the first week of May.

Dundalk and Holabird Avenues do not fall under the "disallowed" squeegee zones in the city, which went into effect early last year.

Court records show this is the second time Dedric Colvin has been arrested in a similar scheme.

In 2022, three squeegee workers, including Colvin, attempted to send more than $2,000 to themselves from a driver's CashApp in South Baltimore.

Colvin was released last month on probation in connection to the previous charges, court records show.

Baltimore Police Department offers citizens these tips to avoid becoming a CashApp theft victim:

Do not give your phone to anyone you do not know

Do not give anyone you do not know access to CashApp or other electronic payment apps

Lock all payment apps with a password and/or facial recognition technology

Immediately report payment app theft involving panhandlers or squeegee words to 1-866-756-2587

Dispute the transaction directly with CashApp