Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore burglarized, police say
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two men accused of burglarizing the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore police released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be mainly wearing dark clothing.
The building, located on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus, houses the mission operations center for NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, and the science operations center for the Hubble Space Telescope.
It was not immediately clear what the men took from the building.
Anyone who recognizes the men pictured are asked to contact police at 410-396-2455.
