Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore burglarized, police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two men accused of burglarizing the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore police released surveillance images of the suspects, who appear to be mainly wearing dark clothing.

Help Investigators Identify Burglary Suspects.

Investigators need your help identifying burglary suspects captured on surveillance video. The burglary took place at 711 West 40th Street, at the Space Telescope Science Institute. Call with information 410-396-2455. pic.twitter.com/afYbdyMUG1 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 23, 2022

The building, located on Johns Hopkins University's Homewood campus, houses the mission operations center for NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, and the science operations center for the Hubble Space Telescope.

It was not immediately clear what the men took from the building.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured are asked to contact police at 410-396-2455.