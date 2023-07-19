Southeast Baltimore homicide suspect found with gunshot injuries he 'opted to treat on his own'

BALTIMORE -- When task force officers arrested a 20-year-old man who was suspected of shooting and killing another man in Southeast Baltimore in April, they found him suffering from gunshot injuries that hadn't received proper medical care, according to authorities.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Kerin Aviles-Alvarez on July 11, police said. Detectives believe that he killed 21-year-old Edgar Bonilla-Guerra on April 3, according to authorities.

Bonilla-Guerra had been shot multiple times in the torso and was found lying on the porch of a house in the 400 block of Imla Street, according to charging documents.

Investigators determined that he had been shot in an alleyway near the 7-Eleven in the 6300 block of Eastern Avenue. He died at a local hospital, police said.

Charging documents show that investigators were able to obtain video surveillance footage showing Aviles-Alvarez near the 7-Eleven prior to the shooting. They also found a 9-millimeter gun in a trashcan in the alleyway, per court records.

Detectives were able to determine that Aviles-Alvarez was a suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to authorities.

Task force officers tracked him down and discovered that he was suffering from gunshot injuries that he "opted to treat on his own injuries" until the day of his arrest, a spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department confirmed to WJZ.

Detectives were able to link those gunshot injuries to a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue on July 9, police said.

On that day, officers on patrol in Southeast Baltimore were sent to a local hospital to investigate a report that a gunshot victim had arrived seeking treatment, according to authorities.

Once there, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from numerous gunshot injuries that did not threaten his life, police said. Those officers were able to determine that the teenager had been shot in the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue.

Due to the nature of Aviles-Alvarez's injuries, he was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment from medical personnel, the police spokesman told WJZ.

Afterward, he was transferred to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center facility, the spokesman said.