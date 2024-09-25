Somos Baltimore Latino, a media platform, bridges the gap for thousands of Maryland's Latinos

BALTIMORE -- Somos Baltimore Latino, a media platform designed specifically for Maryland's Latino community, reaches thousands through its website, social media and a monthly newspaper.

The small, family-run business attempts to bridge the gap by informing, inspiring and educating.

"Information about legal, health, education issues, everything, but in Spanish," said founder Pedro Palomino. "The work that I have done and keep doing has helped a lot of the community around here. They can see or read the news in their own language."

The platform has received recognition from Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Following in father's footsteps

Pedro Palomino and his family left their home in Peru and moved to Baltimore in 2001. He followed in his father's footsteps in becoming a journalist.

Now, he is now connecting with Maryland's Latino community through Somos Baltimore Latino.

"When I was younger, I saw my dad working, reporting in Peru," Palomino said. "I wanted to be a journalist too, so I am here for him."

The journey to building a media empire in Maryland wasn't easy. His daughter, helping translate, says it started from humble beginnings.

"He started in his house with one computer, then he moved to the basement with one desk and now we have an office," his daughter said.