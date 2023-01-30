'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.

Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.

Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint.

"How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and somebody held them at gunpoint, and they took their car from them," said Frank, who lives in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.

It's the latest in a string of violent robberies of rideshare drivers.

There have been at least 40 rideshare carjackings since November in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Rideshare drivers have also been targeted in other cities as well.

"That's crazy. Someone trying to make a living and the first thing you think is, 'Oh, we're going to take his car,'" Frank said.

Last week, Baltimore Police Department told the City Council there have already been 28 carjackings this year.

In Baltimore, many of the suspects are minors.

In 2022, suspects aged 10 to 17 committed 85 carjackings in Baltimore City.