'Someone should truly pay': Bittersweet moment following arrest of 14-year-old's alleged killer in Milford Mill

BALTIMORE - Police announced an arrest nearly two months after 14-year-old Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a high school football game in Milford Mill.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged in the Sept. 2 death of Slaughter.

While Slaughter's family is happy with the arrest, they still wish their child was still alive.

"Happy and sad, can I say that?" stepmom Natasha Marable said.

Marable told WJZ that Thursday was bittersweet.

The family had been hoping for justice in the shooting death of Slaughter.

"I am very excited that someone has been apprehended in Travis' murder," Marable said. "I think someone should truly pay for what they did."

On Sept. 2, police said Slaughter and another teen were shot after a football game at Milford Mill High School.

The other child was injured but survived.

Marable said the freshman was full of promise and looking forward to this school year.

"He was 14 so he was bubbly and excited about high school," Marable said.

While details of the investigation are slim, officers haven't disclosed what led them to the suspected shooter.

"Our detectives have been working this case since it happened but it was just yesterday that they were able to arrest them and bring them in for questioning," said Trae Corbin, with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Slaughter was just four days into his first year of high school and a few months shy of his 15th birthday.

"For him not to be here, to turn 15, is going to be very sad," Marable said.

Although an arrest has been made, Marable told WJZ it will take some time before her family can find peace.

"It will be a healing process," Marable said. "It will be learning how to cope but the pain never goes away."

Police said the 17-year-old is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Charges have not yet been announced.