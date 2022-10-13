Investigators seek evidence in death of 14-year-old shot after Baltimore County football game

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police investigators are calling for public assistance in solving the homicide of a 14-year-old boy last month.

Travis Slaughter was shot and killed following a football game between Milford Mill Academy and Franklin High School. He and another teen were shot near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators believe there is cell phone video that may have captured the incident, and the events leading up to it. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police at at 410-887-3943.