Man shot ex-wife's boyfriend dead at Timonium Sky Zone: Charging docs

BALTIMORE -- A man visiting his daughter allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife's boyfriend at a Maryland trampoline park over the weekend, according to charging documents.

Quinton Walker, 30, was charged with murder in the Saturday shooting of 32-year-old Marcus Whitehead at Sky Zone in Timonium. He turned himself in to police in Anne Arundel County after the shooting.

Walker had flown in from Colorado for an arranged visit with his daughter at the Sky Zone, according to charging documents.

In an interview, Walker told police that after he greeted his daughter, Whitehead was staring at him, so Walker asked if he wanted to talk outside.

Walker said Whitehead allegedly told him not to come near him and threatened to slap him.

"Defendant Walker stated then at some point, victim Whitehead stood up and started walking toward him so he withdrew his firearm and fired all rounds that he had loaded in the gun," the charging documents stated.

Whitehead was rushed to Shock Trauma around 7 p.m. but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Baltimore County Police who were responding at the scene were informed shortly after the shooting that a man had called 911 and wanted to turn himself in for the Sky Zone shooting.

Walker was found in a U-Haul about an hour after the shooting on I-97 in Glen Burnie. He allegedly later told police that he wanted to return the U-Haul before turning himself in.

A Sky Zone employee said the business, a popular attraction that hosts children's birthday parties, will be closed for the next few days.