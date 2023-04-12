Shooting did not happen at White Marsh Mall, but victim was driven to Olive Garden, police say

BALTIMORE -- A shooting victim was driven Monday evening to an Olive Garden near White Marsh Mall for help, and was not shot on mall premises, Baltimore County Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 8:30 p.m. to the area for a reported assault, then they found the victim with a gunshot wound at the restaurant.

"Although posts to social media suggest a shooting Monday night occurred on mall property, evidence does not support that," police said. "The injured person was driven to a local restaurant in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Blvd. in an effort to seek help."

It remains unclear where the shooting might have happened.

The condition of the victim was not immediately clear. The Olive Garden was closed Tuesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.