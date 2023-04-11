Watch CBS News
White Marsh Olive Garden closed day after shooting victim found there

BALTIMORE -- An Olive Garden near White Marsh Mall inexplicably closed about an hour after opening Tuesday. The night before, a shooting victim was found at the restaurant. 

WJZ's Dennis Valera reports that customers were told the establishment was closing without being given a reason. A scribbled "closed" sign was taped to the front door of the Italian restaurant. 

Baltimore County Police told WJZ they do not believe the victim was shot inside of the restaurant, and provided no further details. 

The condition of the victim was not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

