Watch CBS News
Local News

Sewage overflow prompts pause on shellfish harvesting in part of Chesapeake Bay

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued an order suspending shellfish harvesting in a section of the Chesapeake Bay as a following a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment said Thursday.

The order, which extends a closure to the east and south of Hart-Miller Island, was issued by the Department of Natural Resources as a precaution after the overflow in Baltimore County was reported to MDE.

The overflow was stopped Tuesday, and the area will be reopened to shellfish harvesting on January 11.

While the overflow did not occur in shellfish waters, it has the potential to effect shellfish waters downstream in the bay.

"Shellfish are filter feeders with the ability to filter water and get food from microscopic organisms in the water. If the waters are polluted, this filtering process can concentrate disease-causing organisms associated with raw sewage and other sources, such as animal waste.", the MDE said.

Other locations that have already been approved or provisionally permitted for shellfish collection remain unaffected by this order.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 10:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.