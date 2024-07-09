Several vehicles towed out of floodwaters in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Several vehicles were towed after getting stuck in floodwaters Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore following heavy rainfall.

Crews responded to West Patapsco Avenue where the street was flooded and several vehicles could not move out of the waters.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the area near Potee Street and Frankfurst Avenue and W. Patapsco Avenue near the light rail station for a report of vehicles in the water. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries," a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson said.

The aftermath of a flash flood along W. Patapsco. A few cars got stuck in the water and needed to be towed. The road is shut down temporarily as the water continues to recede @wjz pic.twitter.com/BqV5rMqBnN — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 9, 2024

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the area until 6:45 p.m.

The road is temporarily shut down as the floodwaters continue to recede.