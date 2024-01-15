Several still recovering from out-of-control bonfire at religious ceremony in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Seven people, including two children, are recovering after a bonfire went out of control Sunday evening at a religious ceremony at a Hindu temple in Southwest Baltimore.

A neighbor comes outside after hearing an explosion Sunday night. The bonfire at a religious ceremony injured 7 people including 2 children in Baltimore City. @wjz https://t.co/LfMr5mk6kZ pic.twitter.com/HQzplC5qcT — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 15, 2024

The fire department says someone poured gasoline on the outdoor bonfire along Desoto Road near I-95 and Caton Avenue, which caused the injuries.

"Just a loud boom," neighbor Dennis Curry said. "Boom! And I was like, 'What the heck was that? I ran downstairs from watching football and was like, 'Did y'all hear that?'"

Curry told WJZ he rushed out of his front door to the commotion at the Radha Govinda Hindu Temple near Desoto Park around 7:30 p.m.

"Five ambulances were here, and I think, three fire trucks and multiple police cars," Curry said. "All this smoke and debris was coming up and it was actually coming into my window."

The fire department said seven people suffered various degrees of first, second and third-degree burns.

The temple's president told WJZ that three of them are still hospitalized.

"We're just trying to take care of them," he said in a phone interview.

He said the fire started as part of a "typical Hindu festival."

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said it's important to know about safety when igniting a fire.

"This is a very strong reminder not to use any type of accelerant to ignite a fire," Cartwright said.

"I heard the gentleman poured some gasoline on the fire, probably something I would have done," Curry said. "You've got to be really careful around children especially."

There was no damage to the building. The fire was contained outside.