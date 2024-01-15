Watch CBS News
Local News

Several still recovering from out-of-control bonfire at religious ceremony in Baltimore

By Mike Hellgren

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Seven people, including two children, are recovering after a bonfire went out of control Sunday evening at a religious ceremony at a Hindu temple in Southwest Baltimore.

The fire department says someone poured gasoline on the outdoor bonfire along Desoto Road near I-95 and Caton Avenue, which caused the injuries.

"Just a loud boom," neighbor Dennis Curry said. "Boom! And I was like, 'What the heck was that? I ran downstairs from watching football and was like, 'Did y'all hear that?'" 

Two children, five adults hospitalized from burns by bonfire mishap in West Baltimore 00:27

Curry told WJZ he rushed out of his front door to the commotion at the Radha Govinda Hindu Temple near Desoto Park around 7:30 p.m. 

"Five ambulances were here, and I think, three fire trucks and multiple police cars," Curry said.  "All this smoke and debris was coming up and it was actually coming into my window." 

The fire department said seven people suffered various degrees of first, second and third-degree burns.

The temple's president told WJZ that three of them are still hospitalized. 

"We're just trying to take care of them," he said in a phone interview.

He said the fire started as part of a "typical Hindu festival."

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said it's important to know about safety when igniting a fire.

"This is a very strong reminder not to use any type of accelerant to ignite a fire," Cartwright said. 

"I heard the gentleman poured some gasoline on the fire, probably something I would have done," Curry said. "You've got to be really careful around children especially." 

There was no damage to the building. The fire was contained outside. 

Mike Hellgren
mike-hellgren.jpg

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren came to WJZ in the spring of 2004. Solid reporting credentials and a reputation for breaking important news stories have characterized Mike's work. Mike holds a B.S. degree in journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and grew up partly in both Chicago and Louisiana.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 3:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.