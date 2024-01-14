Two children, five adults hospitalized from burns by out-of-control bonfire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Two children and five adults were injured when a bonfire got out of control Sunday evening behind a home in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

Police and fire officials responded to the 1600 block of Desoto Road after the flames burned seven people during a celebration among friends and family.

Cartwright said the fire did not ignite and one person poured gasoline onto the fire, which ignited the flames.

The two children and the adults were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of first, second and third-degree burns.

There was no damage caused to any exterior property.