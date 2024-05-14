Several minors arrested for weekend crime spree in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Eight minors and an 18-year-old were arrested following a weekend crime spree in Baltimore County.

Three separate groups of teens were involved in a series of crimes ranging from carjackings, robbery and burglary.

Baltimore County police say officers took four teenagers -- ages 14, 15 and 17 -- into custody after two armed carjackings on Friday in Harford Road in Parkville and York Road in Towson.

That same day, a robbery on an MTA bus near York Road and Chesapeake Avenue in Towson landed two 14-year-old boys in police custody.

Police also arrested three males ages 18, 17 and 16 for breaking into the detail shop at the Lexus Dealership and stealing a car on York Road in Towson. Officers found the teens driving the stolen car the next day.

"I can't understand why they're doing it," Towson resident Gregory White said. "If this is the future, it doesn't look very good."

"They have to know the consequences of taking a car," said Myra, a Towson resident.

Towson residents say they are aware of juvenile crime being an ongoing issue in Baltimore County.

"I used to work all around Towson and there was high theft," Myra said.

Last month, a large group of teens wreaked havoc in the Towson Town Center. Several were charged with destruction of property, fighting and disorderly conduct.

Myra says she's experienced this kind of behavior first-hand.

"I worked at Sunglass Hut and kids would run out with glasses so they would do smash and grabs," Myra said. "It was kind of scary."

She says young people need more positive outlets, jobs and better role models.

"We need to find a solution to figure out why these young people are doing these actions," Myra said.

Baltimore County Police say detectives are still working to identify other possible suspects who may have been involved in the crime spree.