7 arrested in drug trafficking operation that turned Baltimore street into "open-air drug market," police say

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced the takedown of a drug trafficking organization Thursday morning in a press conference with Mayor Brandon Scott, Deputy State's Attorney Thomas M. Donnelly, and other officials.

Officials said the organization operated in the 900 block of North Broadway Street, in the shadows of Johns Hopkins' medical campus.

The stretch of road is described by police and neighbors as an "open-air drug market." Police say their investigation, which started in January, resulted in seven men being arrested.

"Once again, we have dismantled another criminal group proliferating illegal drugs and violence in our city," said State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

Three of these seven men arrested have already pleaded guilty to drug charges in a months-long investigation that police say included electronic and physical surveillance.

"This takedown is not only a win for public safety in Baltimore but a win for the Gay Street neighborhood," Thomas Donnelly, Deputy State's Attorney, said.

The suspects ranged from 24 to 34 years old. Prosecutors say they called themselves the "Deakyland Boyz." Police recovered six guns, two assault rifles, 80 grams of crack cocaine, as well as cannabis and cash.

"In January, we were able to see a daily exchange of, specifically, cocaine and cannabis," Jennifer Brady, State's Attorney Narcotics Chief, said.

City police data shows there have been 11 shootings and homicides in the Gay Street neighborhood in the past year. None of the men are charged with any shootings. Prosecutors stress that these are open investigations, and they have not confirmed whether the guns recovered are linked to any other crimes.

The three men who have already pleaded guilty have been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and referred to ROCA, a violence diversion program.

Two of the remaining suspects have motion hearings next week.