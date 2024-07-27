Sensational summer weekend underway in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Some of the nicest weather of summer is on the way for this weekend with heat, humidity and storms returning next week.

Your sensational Saturday is starting off on a refreshing note, with out the door numbers in the 60s.

Today and Sunday will both feature solid sunshine and highs near 90°. Humidity levels will stay nice and low and there is no threat of rain over the weekend, so you'll need to water your gardens with the continued dry conditions.

Monday will be a transition day with increasing humidity and the chance for a few showers later in the day, mainly well west of Baltimore. Highs on Monday climb into the lower 90s. There is the slight chance of some showers Monday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned to the forecast as there is some uncertainty with how widespread the showers are Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday through Friday will be tropical in terms of humidity with some drenching afternoon and evening thunderstorms in some places. These will be of the hit or miss variety. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s, however, it will feel hotter with the high humidity. This heat wave will not be quite as intense as the ones earlier this summer, but you should still plan on taking all of the heat precautions because we could be in for quite a long stretch of heat and humidity.