Watch CBS News
Local News

Second victim dies after shooting in Mount Vernon parking lot

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A woman died Monday after a double shooting in Mount Vernon that also left a man dead over the weekend, police said. 

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting at the parking lot of Mount Vernon Market Center on the 800 block of Guilford Avenue.

There, they found 25-year-old Navontay Whitener and 26-year-old Kashay Davis suffering from gunshot wounds. Whitener was pronounced dead on the scene, and Davis was pronounced dead Monday

Many of the businesses were closed at the time of the shooting. However, surveillance video taken inside a convenience store on Guillford Avenue shows people running and police arriving at the scene.

Surveillance video shows aftermath of deadly shooting at Mount Vernon shopping center 01:55

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 11:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.