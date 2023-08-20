Man killed, woman critically injured in Mount Vernon shooting

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting in Mount Vernon that killed a man and critically injured a woman Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Guilford Avenue for reports of gunfire around 3:05 a.m., according to a release. There they found two victims: a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman; and provided them medical aid.

The male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim is critically injured and on life support, according to officials.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

WJZ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.