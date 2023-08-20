Watch CBS News
Man killed, woman critically injured in Mount Vernon shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting in Mount Vernon that killed a man and critically injured a woman Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Guilford Avenue for reports of gunfire around 3:05 a.m., according to a release. There they found two victims: a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman; and provided them medical aid. 

The male victim was pronounced dead. The female victim is critically injured and on life support, according to officials.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

WJZ will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 20, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

