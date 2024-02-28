Watch CBS News
Local News

Second victim dies after Tuesday morning house fire in East Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A second victim has died following an early morning house fire in East Baltimore on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.  

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions" coming from a two-story building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.   

The 22-year-old victim, who was rescued along with two children, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the blaze.  

An 8-year-old boy was also killed in the fire, and a girl was seriously injured.

19 residents were displaced as a result of the fire. 

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said Wednesday, "We will work with MONSE's victim services team and the Red Cross to ensure that the victims and displaced neighbors are relocated and receive the care they need." 

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 5:42 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.