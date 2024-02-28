Second victim dies after Tuesday morning house fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A second victim has died following an early morning house fire in East Baltimore on Tuesday, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Crews responded around 2 a.m. to the house fire in the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found "heavy fire and smoke conditions" coming from a two-story building, Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

The 22-year-old victim, who was rescued along with two children, succumbed to injuries he sustained in the blaze.

An 8-year-old boy was also killed in the fire, and a girl was seriously injured.

19 residents were displaced as a result of the fire.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen said Wednesday, "We will work with MONSE's victim services team and the Red Cross to ensure that the victims and displaced neighbors are relocated and receive the care they need."