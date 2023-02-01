Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.

Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.

In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.

Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.