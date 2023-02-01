Watch CBS News
Local News

Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say
Man killed in East Baltimore shooting, police say 00:21

BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.

Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.

In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.

Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 3:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.