Second Baltimore elementary/middle school evacuated because of gas leak

BALTIMORE - A second Baltimore City elementary/middle school was evacuated and dismissed early because of a gas leak.

Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School released students at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hazelwood EMS has been evacuated due to a gas leak. Students have been dismissed at 11:30am. All remaining students have been moved to World Of Friends Day Care Center located up the street on 4701 Hazelwood Ave. PARENTS PLEASE COME PICK UP YOUR STUDENTS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/EMTghKYj2M — Hazelwood (@HazelwoodEMS210) March 22, 2023

All of the remaining students were moved to World of Friends Daycare Center for pickup.

Earlier in the day, students were released from Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School because of a minor gas leak.