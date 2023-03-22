Watch CBS News
Students report symptoms as Baltimore elementary/middle school dismisses early due to gas leak

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore school dismissed early Wednesday because of a minor gas leak with some students reporting symptoms.

Students were released from Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School at 10:30 a.m., and were taken to nearby Steuart Hill Academic campus for parents to pick up.

According to the school district, the extent of the symptoms is unknown.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:14 AM

