Students report symptoms as Baltimore elementary/middle school dismisses early due to gas leak
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore school dismissed early Wednesday because of a minor gas leak with some students reporting symptoms.
Students were released from Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School at 10:30 a.m., and were taken to nearby Steuart Hill Academic campus for parents to pick up.
According to the school district, the extent of the symptoms is unknown.
