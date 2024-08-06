Search underway for suspect in murder of 10-year-old Salisbury boy

SALISBURY - Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect in connection with the murder of a 10-year-boy who was shot Monday night in Salisbury, Maryland.

Officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Clayton Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday, after receiving 911 calls for reports of a shooting. Officers found the child suffering from a gunshot wound at the location.

Emergency medical service personnel transported the boy to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased last night.

Police are not releasing the identity of the child at this time, but say they believe the boy was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene and took the lead on this investigation.

At this time, police do not have any suspect information or leads, but have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area.

Anyone with information about this murder is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous.