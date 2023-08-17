Search for missing Baltimore sailor no longer active, family remains hopeful

BALTIMORE - Donald Lawson, a Baltimore sailor who was in the midst of preparing to sail around the world, has been missing for over a month.

The active search by the Mexican Naval authorities has been suspended, confirmed by Tori Lawson, Donald's wife.

Donald, a pioneer as the first black instructor at the Baltimore Sailing Center, had a passion for teaching inner-city sailing classes. "It's his expertise and experience: that has his family hopeful he'll be found in the Pacific Ocean alive," says WJZ reporter, Paul Gessler.

A video emerged of Donald Lawson's trimaran named "The Defiant" in international waters off Alcapulco. The boat was discovered by Mexican Navy crews, but the search for Lawson is no longer active.

"We're very grateful, but we knew it wouldn't last forever-that, at some point, they'd scale back," Tony A. Lawson, Donald's father, told WJZ.

The family's hope was kindled upon discovering that Donald's life raft wasn't with the boat. "I was just grateful... that Donald wasn't there. That was the greatest excitement: He's not there," he added.

Tori Lawson released a statement earlier this week praising the search crews, led by the Mexican Navy and assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard. She expressed her gratitude for their extensive efforts, which persisted for over a week, searching for both Donald and "The Defiant's" missing life raft.

She also said she remains hopeful Lawson will be found.

"We still are, because we are a family of faith and Donald's skill set is superior," Lawson said.

Donald had been sailing since he was nine years old and aimed to break a world record for circumnavigation on a trimaran this fall. However, his boat went off course and lost communication during a storm last month.

Mexican authorities have assured the Lawson family that they remain "on alert."