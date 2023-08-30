Schools, universities turning to artificial intelligence to transform education

BALTIMORE - As computers did a generation before, advancements in technology are changing how students learn and how teachers teach.

The rise of artificial intelligence presents a mixed bag of opportunities to learn and get around learning.

A.I. is not going away, and some institutions and districts are embracing it.

It's a free teacher's aide for educators who choose to use it.

Artificial intelligence tools can write up a syllabus or create lesson plans in seconds.

"A.I. will transform, not just education, but business and society," said Dr. Dr. Dobin Yim, from Loyola University Maryland.

Dr. Yim researches A.I. and integrates it into his curriculum.

"So, this won't replace teachers?" WJZ Paul Gessler asked.

"I don't think so, although, I think if you decide to embrace it, it will democratize learning," Dr. Yim said.

Democratizing learning, Dr. Yim says, because A.I. is well-versed across many subjects.

"Whether you have a learning disability or want to accelerate your learning journey, A.I., to me, is a personal tutor," Dr. Yim said.

A.I. is a personal tutor which is why Dr. Yim urges teachers to get acquainted with it.

"I think everyone should at least try it out to see if this is the right tool for you or not," Dr. Yim said.

"I think the balance always is how is technology aiding education," added Cheryl Bost, Maryland State Teacher's Union President.

Bost says teachers need guidance and training for evolving challenges.

"We're just scratching the surface of what it can do, what it can provide benefits, and what challenges it presents," Bost said.

Some of the challenges include plagiarism.

Instead of writing a history paper, you can ask ChatGPT, and within seconds, an essay appears.

But, Dr. Yim said there are patterns teachers can detect.

"If a teacher is well-versed in it, this seems like it was generated by ChatGPT, they can ask the student, 'Did you do this on your own?'"

Then, there's A.I. out of the classroom.

Some school districts are leaning on it to enhance safety.

Baltimore City Public Schools are joining dozens of other districts across the country, using a weapons detection system meant to distinguish whether a student has a gun on campus.

"The goal of the Evolv system is to let kids come to focus on learning and teachers focus on teaching," said Anil Chitkara, the company's co-founder.

Some universities are creating A.I. courses.

"We don't know where it will go and I think we are all learning together," said Alyssa Moon, from Western Michigan University.

Dr. Yim says A.I. can be misused by anyone who uses it, students or teachers, which is why school leaders should get out in front of it.

"Should you use it? I think that really relies on the comfort level of the instructor and also the institution," Dr. Yim said.

