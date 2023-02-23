Baltimore County schools to launch artificial intelligence program at 3 schools

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools will launch an artificial intelligence program next school year, the district announced Tuesday.

The program, which was approved by the Maryland Department of Education, will join the district's career and technical education offerings for the 2023-2024 school year.

Titled "Computer and Information Sciences Artificial Intelligence," the program will be offered at George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Technology, Sollers Point Technical High School, and Western School of Technology and Environmental Science.

The district said the program was made possible by the efforts of Douglas Handy and Dr. Michael Grubbs, the former coordinator and current coordinator, respectively, of the career and technical education division.

Handy and Dr. Grubbs were rewarded a $150,000 innovation grant by the state in 2020, which they used to "develop a curriculum framework, support program advisory council meetings, and purchase items such as robotic dogs that students will eventually program," BCPS said.

"This new artificial intelligence program is an exciting and relevant addition to the diverse academic opportunities we provide for our students," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said in a statement. "I applaud Mr. Handy and Dr. Grubbs on their successful efforts to bring this program to BCPS. I also thank our business and higher education partners for contributing to the development of a program that will prepare our students for high-demand careers."